2 hours ago

State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) recorded significant revenue growth in the 2024 financial year, with total earnings rising 28.3 percent to GHS133.68 billion, up from GHS104.19 billion in 2023.

According to the 2024 State Ownership Report, the performance was largely driven by the Energy sub-sector, which expanded by 38.98 percent, and Financial & Allied Services, which surged by 49.52 percent.

Operationally, the sector showed signs of recovery, with profit before interest and tax (PBIT) climbing to GHS1.57 billion in 2024, compared with GHS376.93 million in 2023 and a loss of GHS9.62 billion in 2022.

However, rising finance costs erased these gains. The SOE sector ended 2024 with a net loss of GHS9.67 billion, wider than the GHS7.14 billion shortfall recorded in 2023. Excessive interest charges—amounting to GHS9.39 billion—wiped out all operational improvements.

On the balance sheet, total SOE assets grew 22.52 percent to GHS395.20 billion, with major contributions from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). Liabilities, however, grew faster at 24.20 percent, reaching GHS281.94 billion, with ECG alone accounting for GHS71 billion.

Despite persistent losses from entities such as the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, GNPA, Ghana Water Company Limited, Graphic Communications Group, and Tema Oil Refinery, nine SOEs—including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Bui Power Authority (BPA), Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), and BOST—remained consistently profitable over the past five years.

In a bright spot, three SOEs—Ghana Reinsurance Company, TDC Company, and State Housing Company—declared dividends totaling GHS29.36 million in 2024, a 78.9 percent increase from the previous year. Notably, the State Housing Company paid dividends for the first time in 30 years.