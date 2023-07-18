4 hours ago

The Association of Bullion Van Operators in Ghana has announced the withdrawal of all soft-skinned bullion vans from operations across the country.

The Association says banks have been warned not to accept soft-skinned vans into their premises.

The Ghana Police Service had also threatened to withdraw its officers from Bank escorts if the soft-skinned vans were not withdrawn.

President of the Association, Alhaji Iddi Sumiala says armoured vans will now be used for cash pickups.

Early on, he provided the reassurance to the public that no soft-skinned vehicle will be used for transporting cash starting from July 1, 2023.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Alhaji Sumaila stated that the association is committed to ensuring that all banks across the country utilize the available 150 bullion vans before the specified deadline.

This decision comes in response to the increasing incidents of armed robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country.

The most recent attack occurred earlier this month when four armed robbers targeted a bullion van in Ablekuma, Accra, resulting in the death of the police escort.

Source: citifmonline