Sogakofe killing: Volta Parliamentary Caucus offers ¢15,000 bounty

By Prince Antwi March 5, 2020

The Volta Region Parliamentary Caucus has offered a ¢15,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of assailants who murdered the Assemblymember for Sogakofe South, Marcus Mawutor Azahli.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made the disclosure when he led the caucus and some Volta Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to commiserate and sympathise with the bereaved family.

This adds up to a ¢10,000 bounty from the Assembly and an additional ¢25,000 offered by Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Ablakwa who described the murder incident as ”barbaric” and “heinous” fears the police might not get enough evidence to track down the assailants due to the unprofessional handling of the crime scene.

Mr Azahli was stabbed and shot to death in a robbery incident in the early hours of Sunday.

His wife and one of his daughters survived the attack with knife and gunshot wounds.

His daughter had some bullet removed from her head at the South Tongu District Hospital in Sogakofe.

Source: Adom News

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Man with a shaved head wearing a black shirt speaks during an interview, gesturing with hands, seated against a gray paneled wall.
African News
No evidence Wontumi assigned mineral rights — NPP challenges conviction
Man in a white shirt speaks at a podium with a microphone on a stage backdrop featuring red and blue shapes.
African News
“Wontumi is a political prisoner” – NPP rejects 20-year jail term, accuses Mahama gov’t of eelective justice
Latest News
Politics is a spiritual exercise, don’t do it with naked eyes – Afenyo-Markin
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0