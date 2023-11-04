6 hours ago



The Assembly Member for Sokoban Ampaayoo in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Kwadwo Boateng, has donated 40 dual desks to Sokoban Methodist Primary to enhance education within his Electoral Area.

Mr. Kwadwo Boateng used the opportunity to admonish the teachers of the school to work assiduously and express his readiness to resource them with the necessary teaching and learning materials.

On her part, Madam Faustina Owusu, who is the headmistress of the school, was full of praise for the Assembly member's timely intervention.

The headmistress was hopeful that the donation would go a long way toward facilitating the smooth running of the school.

They also used the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent organizations to emulate the good example of the Assemblyman.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng