46 minutes ago

The Oyibi Police Command arrested a military officer and six (6) national security operatives at Amarhie in the Kpone Katamanso District for posing as land guards and robbing residents at gunpoint.

The six were apprehended based on an intelligence tip, and the Oyibi police command quickly mobilized to the scene and arrested them.

Pump action guns and other ammunition were recovered from them.

According to an Oyibi Police source, the suspects robbed people at gunpoint, and extorted money from residents before pulling down the walls of some buildings in the area.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will be arraigned in court soon. According to information, the said group has been terrorizing residents in the area, making residents uncomfortable for some time now as they harass and attack people anytime.

Among those arrested is a military officer, WO2 Asare of the SBN, who has since been taken over by the military command.

Mr. Evans Quashie Teye, an estate developer, is one of the residents who have suffered at the hands of the suspects and has since worked with the police to put an end to the harassment of residents in the area