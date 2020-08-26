30 minutes ago

Hundreds of armed soldiers have stormed Domefaase, an area near Kasoa where two soldiers were on Tuesday brutally assaulted and beaten to pulp.

Reports indicate that over 300 soldiers have besieged the town in an attempt to arrest civilians who assaulted the soldiers in a land conflict.

The two soldiers were critically injured after they were attacked by irate residents of Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra in the Greater Accra Region over land ownership.

Videos of the assault circulating on social media show the soldiers slashed with machete in the head and beaten to a pulp.

Their uniforms were ripped apart as they were made to sit on the ground, soaked in blood.

According to Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku MP for Domeabra-Obom Constituency, who spoke to Naa Dedei Tettey on Starr Today “last week Thursday the chief of the community petitioned me that there’s an issue going on in the area. There was one chief who is called Apadwahene, and then he is claiming that the land from Fankyeokor all the way to Dome Faase through to Dome-abra with the boundary of Kasoa belongs to him the Apadwahene.

“He tried petitioning flagstaff house, they petitioned the interior minister, they petitioned national security, police headquarters, regional police, and they went personally to see the first lady concerning the issue but it looked like nobody was heeding to them.”

She added that a press conference was held today to see if the message goes out somebody may listen to them.

After the press conference, the MP revealed that she went to the land with the youth of the town to discuss with the embattled chief. But the youth attacked the soldiers who subsequently fired warning shots.

The situation, according to her, got out of control and the soldiers were seized and beaten to pulp.

However, a journalist with Angel FM Odehyie told Naa Dedei that the situation would have been prevented if the MP did not storm the land with the youth of the town.

Four cars, one motorcycle and one generator were reportedly set ablaze during the clash.

About two hundred and fifty security personnel are currently in the area as residents have fled the town.