Aduana Stars gave their league title charge a huge boost as they won their league game against Great Olympics on Saturday afternoon by a solitary goal in their match day 26 clash.

They had to play away from home as the club have been handed a home ban from their favourite Nan Agyemang Badu II Park and so had to make do with playing at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese near Kumasi.

Their ban was no hindrance as they managed to the struggling Accra Great Olympics by a lone goal.

Paa Kwasi Fabin's side was dreaming of the double but last week they were eliminated from the MTN FA Cup by King Faisal and must now concentrate on the league title which they are close now.

A second-half goal from Frank Owusu in the 54th minute proved to be the winner, as the Ogya boys recorded a slender win over the capital-based side.

League leaders Aduana Stars have now extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League with six points adrift of the second-placed Bechem United side with ten matches to end the league.