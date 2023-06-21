1 hour ago

Dreams FC shot-stopper Solomon Agbasi has emerged as goalkeeper of the month for May/June following an impressive end to the season.

Solomon Agbasi was nominated alongside Felix Kyei of Medeama SC, Benjamin Asare of Great Olympics and Abdul Ganiu Mohammed of Karela United.

Agbasi played five games in May/June, kept 4 clean sheets and conceded 1 goal leading his side to a 6th place finish in the betPawa Premier League.

He will receive a set of gloves and a jersey from the National Goalkeepers Union (NGU).