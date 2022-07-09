1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah has sealed a transfer to Kuwaiti side Al-Fahaheel SC this summer.

The transfer happened within the week and he joins his new club from the Egyptian side Petrojet FC where he played last season.

Mensah departed Bechem United in 2017 after helping them defeat Okwahu United to lift the 2016 MTN FA Cup title and had a brief stint with Fairpoint FC and also Tema Youth.

The defensive midfielder has since then played for Egyptian side Aswan SC, Iraq-based Naft Maysan SC, before another stint with Egyptian side Petrojet.

Mensah will be hoping to make exploits for his new side in the Kuwaiti top flight in the coming season.