57 minutes ago

The authorities in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, have banned swimming at the popular Lido beach in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hotels and restaurants operating there have also been ordered to enforce hygiene measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

The Lido beach is normally abuzz with swimmers in the afternoons and on weekends.

Somalia, which is slowly recovering from a civil war, has confirmed three cases of Covid-19, but there are fears that if the virus spreads it could quickly overwhelm the country's poor health system.