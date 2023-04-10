1 day ago

Police in Somanya are investigating the death of Eric Narh Aglazo, assembly member for Sra electoral area, who was killed in a car accident on Monday, April 10, 2023.

According to accounts, the assemblyman was riding his motorbike when he was hit by a speeding vehicle in front of Kings Pizza in Somanya Monday morning.

It is unknown what caused the collision.

Although the length of the road from Trom via Somanya to Nuaso has had an asphalt overlay since 2016, there are no road markings or signs, despite the fact that a lot of schools are located along that route.

The officers that arrived on the scene to begin their investigation were able to apprehend one of the suspects who is currently in custody assisting.

Source: citifmonline