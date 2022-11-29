Some current ministers who are now millionaires used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP

By Prince Antwi November 29, 2022

Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin has bemoaned the level of wealth accumulation by some members of the current administration.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM on Monday, November 29, 2022, the former MP expressed worry about the quest for personal wealth characterising the current political sphere.

“Do you know the reason why I don’t find politics attractive anymore? There are so many of them who are ministers today that I know very well. A lot of them used to come around when we were in parliament those days. They will follow you all around for even GH¢100 but today they are millionaires. I look at that and ask myself if it is the same politics we used to do. Levels don change now,” he said.

Despite his concern about members of the government of his own political party, Mr Ennin said the issue cuts across the political divide as the situation will be no different if the opposition National Democratic Congress are to come to power.

“But even with NDC the noise they are making now is hunger induced. If they get the advantage, they will do worse,” he said.

The former MP however noted that politicians who amass wealth dishonestly tend to lose it all when they live power.

But God has a way of doing his things, you will lose all the money just after 8 years of being out of office… if you don’t make money the right way you lose it easily,” he said.

Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has bemoaned the level of wealth accumulation by some members of the current administration.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM on Monday, November 28, 2022, the former MP expressed worry about the quest for personal wealth that characterizes the current political class.

“Do you know the reason why I don’t find politics attractive anymore? There are so many of them who are ministers today that I know them very well. A lot of them used to come around when we were in parliament in those days. They will follow you around for GHC100, but they are now millionaires.I look at that and ask myself if it is the same kind of politics we used to do. Levels don change now,” he said.

Despite his concerns about members of the government of his own political party, Mr. Ennin said the issue cuts across the political divide as the situation will be no different if the opposition National Democratic Congress comes to power.

“But even with NDC, the noise they are making now is hunger-induced. If they get the advantage, they will do worse,” he said.

The former MP, however, noted that politicians who amass wealth dishonestly tend to lose it all when they live power.

“But God has a way of doing his things; you will lose all the money just after 8 years of being out of office… if you don’t make money the right way, you lose it easily,” he said.


 

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in a blue suit and light-blue shirt sits with hands clasped, wearing glasses, at a formal event with a blurred audience in the background.
    news
    Bawumia Accuses NDC Government of Intimidating Opposition Members, Warns Democracy Under Threat
    Judge's wooden gavel with a gold band resting on a round sound block.
    crime
    Court remands 60-year-old for allegedly blowing GH₵275k family funds
    Front of a government building labeled 'National Identification Authority' with tall columns and a curved entrance, blue and beige exterior.
    Latest News
    NLC Orders NIA Workers to Call Off Strike as Fair Wages Commission Given May Deadline
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22