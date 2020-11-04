9 minutes ago

Bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has launched a scathing attack on city rivals Asante Kotoko, saying some of their fans are "villagers".

Grusah's attack comes after Kotoko recalled attacker Ibrahim Osman, who was on loan at Faisal.

He went bitter in an interview with Ash FM as he recounts some painful experiences he has endured over the years at the hands of the Porcupine.

He tore through the image of the 85-year-old club, saying the originators fixed matches in Ghana's football history.

"I can emphatically say first club to involved in fix matching scandal in Ghana is Asante Kotoko 1969, I know some of the fans are villagers but I don't care they can banish me from Kumasi, he said.

"If because of what am saying Kotoko fans will not watch my matches I don't care, they do no put food on my table, I don't depend on gate fees I depend on player sales.

"Asante Kotoko is not King Faisal's elder brother in football, because they have not been helping us when I need their help."

He believes Kotoko does not wish King Faisal well in all spheres of life as he accused them of preventing some good players to join his team

"They advise their players to go to Karela United instead of playing for king Faisal

"Asante Kotoko has helped push a lot of clubs to relegations, Kotoko started playing fix matches in 1969, teams like Conner stone went to relegations when Kotoko played a fixed match between Asanteman Fc in 1969 and that is what they want to do to us by taking away the player that will help us to a team that is not in Kumasi."

"When they came for Osman didn't they know we needed him?," he quizzed.

Ibrahim Osman was sent to the Insha Allah boys on loan for the 2019/20 season. He made a huge impact there, scoring most of their goals in the competition. He scored six goals in 10 matches for King Faisal. However, King Faisal were rock bottom of the log before the league's suspension and eventual cancellation. It has been reported that Osman has bid his farewell to his teammates and technical staff at King Faisal as he makes his return to Kotoko.

*Alhaji Karim Grusah on Ashh fm*