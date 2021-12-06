2 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has revealed that some Minority Members are unhappy with the posture of the Peace Council over incidents in the chamber.

The legislator said the Minority side regards the Council as a political institution as they sometimes turn a blind eye to some actions by the Majority group.

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show, Mr Dafeamekpor said there have been countless occasions where the Peace Council has remained silent over misconducts by the majority which is not allowed.

“In January this year, the actions by one particular party to hinder the process of electing the Speaker was unacceptable and till now the Council hasn’t spoken about the matter.

“Also, the Council kept quiet when the Majority members walked out during the voting to approve their own budget they presented to Parliament,” he pointed out.

According to him, it is only one party that always creates chaos or refuses to play it fair when things do not go in their way.

“Anytime the Majority group is losing their grounds, then they introduce hooliganism, yet the Council has refused to condemn their acts,” he said.