3 hours ago

With just two days remaining until the celebration of Eidul Adha, numerous Muslims nationwide are expressing their concerns about the high cost of acquiring sacrificial animals.

Eidul Adha is an important Islamic festival that involves the act of sacrifice, which is a religious obligation for Muslims. Animals such as sheep, cows, and camels are commonly used for this purpose.

This year, many Muslims are voicing their dissatisfaction with the steep prices of these animals, deeming them excessively high.

When Citi News visited the Pusuga cattle market in the Nanumba North municipality of the Northern region to assess the situation, it was observed that prices of ruminants have gone up.

At the Pusuga cattle market, customers expressed their discontentment with the high costs associated with purchasing animals.

For instance, cattle that were priced at GH¢3,000 in 2022 are now being sold at prices ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,000.

Customers seeking to purchase sheep also expressed their concerns about the high prices.

Sheep, which previously sold between GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,200, are now being sold for prices ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,000.

Citi News engaged with several potential buyers who shared their frustrations regarding the inflated prices.

“The prices of the animals are just too much,” a customer lamented.

However, the cattle sellers informed Citi News that they are experiencing profitable business transactions.

Amadu Ahmed, the chief of the Fulanis in this area, said: “The market here is very good. Sales are going on well and the customers are commending us for our prices compared to other places. Here our prices are low, and I want to assure the customer that our cattle here are genuine. Recently we have cases of cattle theft and I want to tell everyone that if you buy a cow here, you can be rest assured that it is not a stolen animal”.

Source: citifmonline