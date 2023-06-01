2 hours ago

A group of concerned delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North Constituency have expressed their dissatisfaction with the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) declaration of a parliamentary candidate without conducting a re-run of what they say is a tied vote in the recent party primaries.

The NDC primaries, held on May 13, 2023, resulted in a tie of votes between candidates John Adanu Zewu and Edem Agbana, with both candidates receiving 358 votes after two recounts and a discovery of some unstamped ballots.

Two of the unstamped ballots were cast in favour of Edem Agbana, who initially secured 360 votes including the unstamped ballots, while one of the unstamped ballots was cast for John Adanu Zewu, who also initially secured 359 votes.

The removal of the unstamped ballots from the votes of the two leading candidates left the two with 358 valid votes each.

However, the NEC of the NDC made a declaration on May 16, 2023, announcing Edem Agbana as the duly elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North.

The concerned delegates, in their protest, expressed their concerns about the “lack of unity” within the party and urged the party’s constituency and regional executives to “address the issue promptly.”

They questioned the “silence of the local party leadership,” emphasizing the need for them to uphold party rules, regulations, and guidelines, as well as the country’s electoral laws.

Source: citifmonline