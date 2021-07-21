1 hour ago

Dr. Justice Boakye-Appiah writes:

This whole First Lady salary thing is just a bipartisan alibi to divert attention from the real crime scene. The devil is in the detail.

Government is offering public sector workers a meager salary increase of 3-4% for the year. When the workers’ unions rejected the offer, they were threatened with a downsizing of the public sector(whether by sacking already employed people or blocking new entrants, I don’t know) if they insisted on a further increment. Yes, you can ask your Labour Union leaders.

Now this income review for article 71 office holders is offering them an upward adjustment of between 50-70% salary increment. Yes! 50-70%! And majority of them fall within the political class.

So the regular public sector worker who buys fuel, pays for water and electricity, pays rent, pays for his own car and all the import charges attached, pays road tolls, pays school fees and more is being offered 30-60 cedis on his 1000-2000 Ghana salary while the article 71 office holder who does not pay for fuel; does not pay rent; does not pay for utilities; does not pay for his car (or even if he does, only pays for 40% of his $100,000 car over four years without interest); receives all sorts of allowances some of which include entertainment and garden boy allowance is being offered at least a 12,500 cedi increase on his GHC 25,000 plus salary. MPs on both sides are defending this. It is a bipartisan scratch my back, I scratch yours.

How will the public sector worker say no to bribery when he still has to pay for healthcare, expensive fuel and 12-24 month rent advance? This is the crime scene we need to visit. It is the beginning of corruption.

I feel sorry for the poor First Lady who like Nana Konadu has been more useful to us than many appointees.

This isn’t even politics. This is religious immorality!