4 hours ago

Justice of the Appeals Court, Anthony Henry Cofie, has rejected claims that the judiciary is a corrupt institution, asserting that certain perceptions of corruption associated with the judiciary are unfounded.

Speaking before the vetting committee in parliament on Wednesday, December 20, Justice Cofie emphasised that accusations of corruption often arise when individuals are dissatisfied with court decisions or when misconceptions arise from specific incidents.

He pointed out the challenge of judges not being able to hold press conferences to clarify their positions but highlighted that many of the perceived corruption allegations are rooted in misunderstandings.

According to Justice Cofie, addressing the perception of corruption is a complex task, particularly because discussions around judges can be subjective.

Justice Cofie shared insights into the efforts made within the judiciary, mentioning that there is an association of judges that conducts regular seminars on corruption and ethics for its members.

He explained that judges receive training on ethical matters and corruption prevention almost every year. However, he acknowledged that the judiciary has not actively engaged in dispelling public misconceptions.

Nominated by President Akufo-Addo, Justice Cofie, along with two others, has been put forward for consideration to join the Supreme Court.