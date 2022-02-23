1 hour ago

Afrobeat/Highlife diva Dela has unmasked gatekeepers in the entertainment industry who wanted to sleep with her in exchange for pushing her music and career.

“Some of them ask for favours before they will push your career. They go like, I want to have dinner with you. Afterwards, they’ll say, let’s go to my house. What for? I hate that attitude,” Dela recounted on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show with Christian Agyei Frimpong discussing challenges female acts face in the showbiz space.

According to the songstress, some were shameless with their request for sex before helping her promote her songs.

“Some were upfront with their request, and they were asking for sex. After the supposed lunch, they won’t allow you to take a cab. They prefer taking me to my house, in the car you will see them harassing you. As if you ate sugar and ants are all over you.”

Dela also believes that these predacious behaviours have limited many emerging female artists. The Pour Some Sugar hitmaker stated that this canker cut across everywhere, not only the radio presenters.

Dela has numerous masterpieces to her credit, including ‘Odo’, ‘Fever’, ‘Let Me Go’, ‘Fa Me Ko’ and her latest, ‘Pour Some Sugar’, produced by Kuami Eugene.

Source: 3news