5 hours ago

Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] has criticised the way some sports presenters run their news live on radio.

According to him, some sports journalists present sporting news like they are running commentary.

Speaking on Kumasi-Based Oyerepa TV, Thursday, Kwabena Agyepong stated that, some sports presenters rattle in their presentation as if they’re running commentary.

“Sometymer needs to advise these sports presenters. If you listen to them in the morning, they present news as if they’re running commentary. Just this morning I was listening to one, he was ranting and rattling so I thought he was running commentary.” He told Parker Wilson, host of the show.

The act he said is unprofessional and unethical which the big sports hosts in the city must look at.

Kwabena Agyepong who was once a sports broadcaster stated that those sports journalists who run news like commentary should stay away from the bad habit and begin to learn and go strictly by the ethics of journalism.

“They need to exercise patience because this is not how we were thought.” Kwabena Agyepong stated emphatically.

He charged Mr Otuo Acheampong aka Somtymer, the General Manager of Promise Broadcasting who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of Sports Writers Association-Ghana (SWAG) to advise his co-sports, ‘presenters’ to stay away from the unprofessionalism.

Kumasi sports journalists in recent times have come under severe criticism based on the unprofessional way they present their news.

Many people who understand journalism’s ethics believe that the trend tarnishes the reputation of the noble profession and should be halted.