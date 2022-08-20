16 hours ago

A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who doubles as a criminologist has stated that some students in Ghana's tertiary institutions engage in occultism and other voodoo practices.

These practices, according to Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware, have emboldened them to engage in lawlessness and violent activities.

He was reacting to the recent violent clash between two halls at KNUST as well as the University of Ghana.

In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the lecturer stated that the violent clashes at the schools can be attributed to a growing taste for violence among the youth.

In understanding and tracing the origins of this challenge, the lecturer stated that today’s youth are interested in destroying property simply to satisfy their rage.

In his diagnosis, he stated that our schools, families, and religious groups had failed us.

“This is a reflection of our failing social institutions. If we want responsible citizens, our social institutions must be effective. The most critical period in a child’s life is between the ages of 0 and 7. That is where the family must raise the children to become what we want them to be in society. However, our family system has been dysfunctional for some time. We are witnessing a moral breakdown in our family systems, which is concerning,” he bemoaned.

Rehashing occultic practices on various campuses, he quizzed “Is it any surprise that institutions of higher learning have become breeding grounds for lawlessness and vandalism?" adding, "I’m telling you that on most university campuses, some students practice occultism and worship deities.

"They worship certain gods. This is what they do. These are the institutions of higher learning. Even if you want to practice these things, you should use them for good rather than evil or lawlessness.”