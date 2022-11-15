2 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for the Vice President, has indicated that somebody contacted him earlier this year, claiming to be an investor and wanted to enquire about the ‘appearance fee’ to meet his boss, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, he did not probe further to know the background of the investor “because it was of no interest to me.”

Dr. Gideon Boako while speaking on Asempa FM's 'Ekosii Sen' programme on Monday, November 14 stated that he spoke to the investor on phone.

“The exact day, I may not be able to tell, but they contacted me this year, 2022. I laughed and asked, an appearance fee? Why? is it that Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are going to have a super clash,” he said while laughing.

Dr Gideon Boako further stated that the supposed investor asked whether the ‘appearance fee’ is a norm, to which he replied, “no, that cannot happen. If that was the case, then I am not a poor man. I told them the Vice President as I know him, will never entertain such a thing. If you are his staff and entertain such a thing, you do that at your own risk.

“I told them that well, I do not know that person, but I will say categorically that the person did that on his own behalf and not on behalf of the Vice President because as far as I know the Vice President, it will never happen.

"I said to them that if the Vice President gets to know of that, he will recommend for the person to be questioned by the security agencies. It was only yesterday that Tiger Eye revealed the name of the person they were talking about,” Dr. Boako explained further.

Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State in charge of Finance had earlier alleged that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will require $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet prospective investors.

This was revealed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest undercover documentary dubbed “Galamsey Economy”.

The investigative journalist noted that Adu Boahen, in the undercover piece told his Tiger Eye PI team who posed as investors that Dr. Bawumia would also require some positions from the investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.

