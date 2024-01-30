2 hours ago

The 22-year-old son of Reverend Maxwell Appiah, lead pastor at Revelation City Church in the United States of American (USA) has disappeared.

Darius Appiah was last seen on Wednesday, January 23, 2024, when he left work at 2:22 pm after ordering a meal for pickup.

According to an official complaint filed with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, his phone was turned off about an hour later, making it difficult to locate him. Since then, there has been no sight of him, nor has his phone been switched back on.

In a plea shared on social media by his parents, they called upon intercessors and watchmen to join them in prayer for the safe return of their son.

They urged everyone to share the message to mobilize a larger search effort and requested anyone with information or connections that could aid in locating Darius to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Darius was wearing a blue winter coat, blue jeans, and brown hiking boots. He was said to be driving a dark green 2004 Lexus RX330 SUV with Virginia license plate VBT8217.

The family appealed to everyone with any information to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office and inform them as well.

