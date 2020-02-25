2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has put his presidency on the line to stop the galamsey menace.

Fast-forward into 2020, President Nana Addo during the presentation of his fourth State of the Nation Address in Parliament last Thursday said his government will not weaken its stance on illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' and that anyone found culpable irrespective of class or party affiliation will be dealt with.

This was after reports emerged of some missing excavators.

The Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta while speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' commended the President for the 'bold' statement.

According to him, he took his time to count the number of words the President used in addressing the canker and realized that he 'dedicated 1000 words' in addressing the galamsey menace.

