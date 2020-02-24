2 hours ago

The Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, has reacted to the Minority's walkout during the presentation of the State of the Nation Address by President Akufo-Addo in Parliament.

The Minority on Thursday walked out of the chamber repeating the latter part of the national anthem: "and help us to resist oppressors rule, with our will and might forevermore".

At a press conference, they outlined reasons for their action which include the fact that Akufo-Addo is a tyrant.

However, Nana Fredua Agyeman, speaking on Monday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' believes the minority walked out because of their 'selfishness' and nothing else.

Source: peacefmonline.com