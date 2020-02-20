3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2020, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Oppong-Boanu and the entire Ghana Police Service to work harder to earn the respect of Ghanaians in their line of duties.

According to the President, even though the Ghana Police Service is working to combat crime and protect properties in the country, their reputation in the eyes of some Ghanaians leaves much to be desired, making the people lose trust in their service.

"....Government will continue to work with management of the police service. Government is committed to improving conditions of service of all police personnel.

"....the Ghana Police Service will receive on the job training on how to fly the Choppers which have been provided to make their operations in the country easier," Nana Addo said.

Meanwhile, the President is addressing only the Majority in Parliament and some dignitaries as well as diplomats without the presence of the Minority side of the House.

Source: peacefmonline.com