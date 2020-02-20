41 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that every single person involved in the disappearance of some excavators seized during the clampdown of illegal mining activities in the country will face the full rigours of the law.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address to parliament, the president said his government will not weaken its stance on galamsey and as such anyone promoting it in secret won’t be spared.

The president was speaking on the back of allegations that some members of the inter-ministerial committee, as well as leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, are involved in illegal mining, despite the ban on the activity in the country.

This was after some 500 excavators seized during the clampdown on illegal miners reportedly went missing some weeks ago. The reports stated that the excavators had been given to some members of the NPP to use for the same purposes for which they were seized.

According to reports, the said persons were allegedly involved in the act to raise funds to support the ruling party.

But in his address to the Parliament of Ghana, the president said efforts are being made to fish out all those involved and none of them will be spared.

“The inter-ministerial committee, along with Operation Vanguard were determined to end galamsey activities by confiscating equipment that were employed in these activities… some excavators were seized and a number of them have gone missing. The police have arrested and charged some of the alleged culprits and investigations are ongoing. No one involved will be shielded no matter what their positions or political colours are.”

This year’s State of the Nation Address is Akufo-Addo’s fourth and last in his first term as president of the republic.

His address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana.

The address is to update Ghanaians on the government’s progress and outline plans for the next financial year.

The president’s speech covers, in broad terms, areas such as the economy, education, health, security and infrastructure.



Source: Ghanaweb.com