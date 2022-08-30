2 hours ago

Singer and Businesswoman Becca born Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong will today Tuesday August, 30 2022 be graduating from the University for Professional Studies(UPSA).

Mrs. Rebecca Acheampong Tobi is the 2022 Valedictorian for UPSA graduate School with a MA BCM FCGPA of 3.92/4.0.

She joins a number of celebrities in the country who have gone back to school to further their studies and acquire knowledge to run their brands.

Becca was in the same class with Media Personality, AJ Sarpong who will be getting her second Masters after she got her first in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

In recent times known personalities such as Stonebwoy, Samini, Kwame A-Plus among others have taken the initiative of going back to school.

Others include Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo.

Samini has moved a notch higher to contest and win the Student Representative Council President for The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Becca's Valedictorian profile