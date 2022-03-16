1 hour ago

Ampem Darkoa midfielder Sonia Opoku has written a heart felt message to the supporters and management of the club following her transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The Black Queens midfielder played for the former Women's Premier League champions for nearly eight years but has now departed for pasturess anew in Turkey.

She won the Women's Premier League title twice with Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club.

The midfielder posted on her Twitter handle her gratitude to the management, technical team and supporters of the club.

"Words are not enough to thank @ampem_fc for all that they’ve done for my career. I wish the club the very best for the future! Forever in my heart" she wrote.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: