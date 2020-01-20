50 minutes ago

Renowned hip life Act, Sony Achiba has heaped praises on Ghanaian fashion star Rafarazzi labelling him as "the continent's next fashion icon".

The singer says Rafarazzi is taking "the world by storm".

This assertion comes just a year after the designer grabbed global attention with his Good ghana designed Fanny pack and outstanding fashion designs, which was endorsed by some Popular figures such as Samini, Reggie Rockstone, Abeiku Santana,Kofi Kinaata, Tic, Article Wan, Amanda Jissih, Kalybos, in the year of return.

He paid a courtesy call on the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Giovanni Favalli together with the Afro-Arab Group Of companies Capo Alhaji Salamu Amadu in October.

Rafarazzi African Couture has now become a household name in Ghana, African continent and beyond.

Renowned and Veteran hip life artiste Sony Achiba has commended and tipped the Chief Executive Officer of Rafarazzi African Coutore Mr. Raphael Mensah to become the next fashion icon across the globe with his expertise in the fashion industry.

Read the Full Comments Made By Sony Achiba Below;

Ghana has seen outstanding designers in the past like Kofi Ansah and the likes but Rafarazzi is doing something more that has caught my attention at

this early stage of his career.

He designs, clothes, bags and shoes with indeginous African fabrics. His nice cuts and style Rafarazzi is a genius.

The ability to create a fashion trend worldwide. His Ghanaba🇬🇭 fannypack/waist bag as a fashion item has taken the world by storm.

It’s become the ‘passport’ for Ghanaians living abroad with famous personalities such as Samini, Afriyie Wutah, Kofi Kinaata, Article Wan, Alkaline, Abeiku Santana Reggie Rockstone, Tic, Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Screwfaze, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe just to mention a few endorsing the product with purchases and photos and videos preaching the purchase of locally made products.

No one, absolutely no one has promoted Ghanaian colors this year of return than Rafarazzi.

He’s single handedly promoted Ghana colours in the year of return than any Fashion designer.

Through his promotion, nice cuts and style Rafarazzi ensures both the local and the international community responds positively and commercially to African-designed products.

He’s Gucci and Versacé combined. It’s about time we support our own and make it supreme.