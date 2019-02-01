2 hours ago

Legal practitioner, Prof Kwaku Asare, has said the contribution of former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to legal education during her two-year tenure was "a disaster".

Submitting a comment to Joy News’, Newsfile, Saturday when discussion on Justice Akuffo’s legacy was ongoing, he said the former Chief Justice should be evaluated on Jurisprudence, Administration and Legal education because she chaired the General Legal Council, regulators of legal education in Ghana.

“On jurisprudence, Justice Sophia Akuffo is outstanding. Her decisions, whether in the majority or in dissent were always well researched and reasoned. The nation will miss her wisdom.

“On administration, she has not done much to advance the administration of justice. The judiciary remains inefficient and most people have little confidence in it.

“On legal education, she has been a disaster. She clearly is not an educator and has done absolutely nothing to improve the quality of legal education.

“Her anti-mass production of lawyers mantra reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of what it takes to produce quality lawyers. The nation should welcome her departure,” the Accounting professor submitted.

Prof Kwaku Asare is an advocate of sweeping reforms in Ghana legal education

Sophia Akuffo’s tenure as Chief Justice ended on Friday, December 20, 2019, after two years in office. Her tenure was fraught with controversies about what critics say is her unprogressive and conservative stance on legal education.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has been nominated to replace her.

