2 hours ago

The lead proponent of the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 which forbids attacks on alleged witches, Francis-Xavier Sosu says the government would be expected to take steps in ensuring that alleged witches in various witch camps across the country are reintegrated into society.

This follows the passage of the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 which prohibit the practice by any person as a witch doctor or a witch finder, to proscribe the declaration, accusation, naming, or labelling of another person as a witch. The bill also renders all witch camps in the country unlawful.

Speaking to journalists on the passage of the bill, Sosu says the passage of the bill will correct the ills in society and urged the government to find better ways of reintegrating alleged witches in various witch camps across the country.

“The law also requires that, within a period, the Minister of Gender will take steps to reintegrate people who are held in various camps. The reintegration may take various forms because when we visited the various camps, some were essentially like a home for the alleged witches, so their reintegration may be that you provide support for them and others may require that they go back to their homes.”

Source: citifmonline