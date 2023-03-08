4 hours ago

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyamfo has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to present a message of hope to Ghanaians as he delivers the State of the Nation Address today Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

According to him, the country has been faced with numerous uncertainties which needed to be resolved in order to generate confidence.

Speaking to Citi News, the Political Science Lecturer urged the President to provide leadership that will give hope to Ghanaians.

“Times are hard, and my expectation is that the President will be able to provide leadership in making a profound statement that arouses our confidence in ourselves as a people in his government. That they know what they are doing, and they can navigate us from our current uncertain times we find ourselves. Let’s see what he has for us. I’m expecting him to give us hope in the kind of things he says,” Prof. Gyampo said.

The State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

The address is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the year as well as provide information on how the government intends to address current economic conditions.

Source: citifmonline