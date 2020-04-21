1 hour ago

South Africa has intensified lockdown regulations in the coastal city of Durban and the wider Kwa-Zulu Natal province to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The province has recorded 21 of the 52 coronavirus-related deaths in South Africa and more than 600 infections. It has been identified as a hotspot for locally transmitted cases.

More than 50 health workers at private hospitals in the province tested positive for coronavirus and three Durban hospitals remain temporarily closed after staff members were infected.

Authorities announced on Monday that they will intensify the lockdown after those who tested positive and were found to have breached orders to self-quarantine.

Anyone who tests positive will now be hospitalized to restrict their movements.

Since the beginning of the lockdown three weeks ago nearly 1,500 people have been arrested in Kwa-Zulu Natal for flouting lockdown regulations.