1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Francis Afriyie has expressed his desire to leave Township Rollers and experience another top flight league, and teams in the South African Premier Soccer league (PSL) have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old.

Francis Afriyie 's agent, Frans Molopela Mpedi of Motime has revealed his client is mulling over an offer from the south Africa Premier league.

" No deal has yet been reached the South African clubs, but there are other leading clubs like Simba FC from Tanzania and other clubs are also interested in signing my client Francis Afriyie" agent Frans Molopela Mpedi confirmed.

"It is true, we are looking at an offer from the South African Leagues which interests Francis Afriyie from a sporting point of view,"

"But other offers have also come through to me from the South African Premier League " he added.