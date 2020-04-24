1 hour ago

South Africa's president has announced an easing of some lockdown restrictions - to begin next month.

But Cyril Ramaphosa warned that most people should remain at home and also urged people to wear masks when outside.

Yet at the end of his speech, he struggled while demonstrating how to put on a mask, leading to widespread mockery on social media and the hashtags #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter.

President Ramaphosa later joked that he was going to start a TV channel to "teach people how to put on a mask".