The South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Ghana, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in education, health, and agriculture.

He noted that Korea’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) continues to align closely with Ghana’s national development priorities. Over the years, support through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has covered sectors such as infrastructure, energy, education, and healthcare.

KOICA’s interventions have included ICT and vocational training, scholarship programmes, and initiatives in healthcare delivery. A flagship example is the Ghana-Korea Centre of Excellence (G-K Impact Centre) at the University of Ghana, which serves as a hub for nurturing ICT start-ups.

Speaking at the Korean National Foundation Day celebration in Accra on September 4, 2025, Ambassador Park outlined new projects aimed at boosting Ghana’s education and health systems.

He announced the rollout of STEM and IT training programmes as well as the construction of new health centres across the country.

“We are focused on STEM education and IT training. In the near future, we will build cutting-edge facilities to train both students and teachers. It may take a few years, but we are confident Ghana will soon have state-of-the-art infrastructure with advanced equipment,” Ambassador Park said.

In the health sector, he highlighted Korea’s support for the CHPS initiative, which aims to strengthen primary healthcare by improving community medical and field facilities.

“These projects reflect our strong commitment to supporting Ghana’s healthcare system and improving access to essential services,” he added.