Schools in South Sudan have been ordered to close except for examination classes amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Social gatherings, including religious ones, have also been banned in new regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Companies have been urged to allow non-essential staff to stay home.

Public transport will operate at half capacity and wearing of face masks is mandatory.

South Sudan had a partial lockdown until May when it was lifted and experts warned it could lead to a surge.