South Tongu DCE places GH¢10k bounty on killers of assemblyman

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the South Tongu, Emmanuel Luis Agama, has promised to give out GH¢10,000 to anybody who gives out information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of the assemblyman for the Sogakope South Electoral Area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

“We had an emergency DISEC meeting to address the issue on how we could resource the police to facilitate investigations into this murder. We have taken a measure to put a bounty on the heads of the persecutors.

“Anybody willing to give information on their arrest, we are willing to give them GH¢10,000 as the first step in searching for information,” he told Accra-based Citi FM, on Monday, 2 March.

Mr Adzahli was stabbed and shot dead, along with his wife, by unknown assassins in his private residence.

Residents indicated that the attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and stabbed them first and later shot the man in the head.

The wife survived the attack with multiple knife wounds.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Class News’ Regional Correspondent, Albert Kuzor, said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, 1 March 2020, but the widow managed to contact the police and neighbours after the assailants fled.

Speaking in an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show on Class91.3FM on Monday, 2 March 2020, Corporal Dogbatse said that the police has commenced investigations into the homicide while the wife of the deceased is responding to treatment.

Corporal Dogbatse said: “First of all, let me say that, yes, the man is dead, the wife currently is in a stable condition. She’s not in coma.”

The Volta Regional police PRO, however, refuted assertions by some residents that the police delayed by 45 minutes in responding to the distress calls.

He stated: “Regarding the issue of how swift the police responded [to the homicide], the Deputy Regional Commander was at the Sogakope District Police yesterday. I [PRO] was there myself and the Deputy Regional Commander engaged the youth, majority of whom have this concern that you’re sharing and the command has taken a very serious view of that concern and, so, we have made some contacts and we would do an inquiry into that because we believe that with our mandate of providing security, no police officer must unduly delay when there’s the need for them to execute their mandate.”

Responding to residents of Sogakope who alleged that the Police in the area do not respond swiftly to distress calls from residents, Corporal Dogbatse assured them that an inquiry will be conducted to verify that concern.

“What we’re saying is that, yes, we have had such concerns raised by a section of the youth who the commander had engaged yesterday. And the position of the command is that we have taken a serious view of that concern and we’re going to do an inquiry into that to establish if the police were called and they had unduly delayed.

“It is important that we really find out what may have resulted in the delay as the public are asserting, but we believe that our men only responded at the time they had the information.”