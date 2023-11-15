54 minutes ago

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has reprimanded the South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), Seth Agbi, for locking up relief items intended for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The reprimand came after a widespread public outcry over the DCE’s inaction, which left essential aid stranded at the District Assembly due to a lack of fuel for distribution.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Mr. Letsa condemned the DCE’s comments, stating that he should have known better.

He revealed that the DCE has been reprimanded, with further action likely to be taken against him in the coming days.

“The first thing I did yesterday was to reprimand him,” Mr Letsa stated firmly, emphasizing the gravity of the DCE’s negligence. “I am in discussions with the appointing authorities to see what next happens, whether a warning or something else,” he continued, hinting at the possibility of further disciplinary measures.

The DCE’s decision to lock up the relief items sparked outrage among the public, with many calling for his dismissal.

In response to the viral video of the DCE’s comments, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) stepped in to take over the distribution of the relief items.

NADMO director for South Tongu, Collins Avornu, confirmed that the organization had been distributing relief items for the past three weeks since the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

He dismissed claims that the DCE’s video led to the distribution of the relief items.

“We have been distributing items for the last two or three weeks. We didn’t just start the distribution of items,” Mr. Avornu said in an interview with Citi News.