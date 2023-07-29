2 hours ago

English Championship side Southampton has finally reached an agreement with French Ligue 1 club Monaco on the transfer of Ghanaian defender Salisu Mohammed.

The Saints had previously turned down two proposals from Monaco for the Ghanaian international, but they have now settled on a £17 million deal.

Salisu's outstanding performances on the pitch have garnered attention from several European clubs, despite Southampton suffering relegation last season.

Nevertheless, the talented defender remained committed to helping the club compete for promotion back to the English Premier League, showcasing his dedication to the team's success.

In the English Premier League, Salisu featured in only one of Southampton's last eight matches before their relegation, with the initial reason stated as an injury.

Nonetheless, his abilities on the field have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from clubs like Aston Villa, Fulham, and others. Ultimately, he has chosen to join the French side, Monaco.

Having joined Southampton in 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid, Salisu made an impact, featuring in 21 matches for his struggling side in the English Premier League.

Notably, he boasts an impressive average of 5.4 clearances per game, a win rate of 2.5 in aerial duels, and an average of 2.3 tackles.

Salisu Mohammed was also a key player in the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

As the transfer is finalized, Southampton will bid farewell to a talented defender, while Monaco gains a valuable addition to their squad.

Fans of both clubs will be eager to see how Salisu's career progresses in the highly competitive environment of the French Ligue 1.