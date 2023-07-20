3 hours ago

English Championship side Southampton has turned down two proposals from Monaco for Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu.

While the club is still open to selling the talented Black Stars defender, they are determined to wait for the right deal to come through.

Salisu's outstanding performances have caught the attention of several European clubs, and Southampton is well aware of the interest in the player.

The club understands that holding on to him will be challenging following their relegation at the end of the 2022/23 football season. However, they are not in a rush to part ways with the brilliant centre-back.

Southampton has faith in Mohammed Salisu's abilities and aims to make a profit from his potential transfer.

Monaco remains interested in acquiring the player, despite the rejection of their initial bids, and is reportedly planning to submit another offer before the end of the month.

In the midst of the transfer speculations, Mohammed Salisu has expressed his willingness to stay at Southampton should a move to Monaco fall through.

He is open to helping the club compete for promotion back to the English Premier League, showing his dedication and commitment to the team's success.