2 hours ago

Southampton's long-standing presence in the Premier League came to a lackluster conclusion as their relegation was confirmed with a home defeat against Fulham. Ghanian players Kamaldeen Sulemana and Salisu Mohammed experienced the disappointment of dropping down to a lower division with the club.

Returning from an eight-game suspension, Aleksandar Mitrovic dealt the final blow to the Saints' fate with a diving header, following Carlos Vinicius' opener.

Southampton had little ground to argue about the outcome as they delivered a lackluster performance, fully aware that they needed a victory to have any hope of a miraculous survival.

Just before Vinicius broke the deadlock, Southampton had a Carlos Alcaraz goal disallowed for a marginal offside. However, the confident Fulham side was clearly superior and deservedly secured the win.

Willian's volley in the first half was cleared off the line by his fellow Brazilian, Lyanco, who had a stroke of luck as the VAR did not review a potential handball penalty.

With Lyanco's clearance inadvertently falling to Vinicius, he calmly tucked the ball into the net, and Mitrovic sealed the victory with a header, scoring his 12th league goal of the season from Harry Wilson's cross.

Southampton, lacking energy throughout the match, failed to respond after falling behind and will find themselves playing Championship football next season, marking their first absence from the Premier League since 2012.

It is a disappointing outcome for Kamaldeen Sulemana, Salisu Mohammed, and the entire Southampton team, who will now need to regroup and strive for a swift return to the top flight.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the Saints in the January transfer window from French side Stade Rennes but was unable to help his side survive while Salisu who has been banished from the team joined from Spain in 2020.