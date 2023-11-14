1 hour ago

Nico Williams, the Spanish-born Ghanaian winger, has secured a place on Sofascore's La Liga Team of the Week following his standout performance in Athletic Bilbao's thrilling 4-3 victory against Celta Vigo.

Williams contributed to the win by providing an assist in the closely contested match.

The head-to-head record between Athletic Club and Celta Vigo prior to the game favored Athletic Club, with 13 wins compared to Celta Vigo's seven wins and six draws.

In this encounter at the San Mames Stadium, Nico Williams started the game and played the full 90 minutes. His brother, Inaki Williams, who is a striker for the Black Stars, also started the game and lasted for 80 minutes.

Despite a strong start from Celta Vigo, Iago Aspas scored the first goal with a left-footed shot from outside the box, assisted by Óscar Mingueza in the 25th minute.

Oihan Sancet equalized for Athletic Club with a right-footed shot from very close range in the 37th minute.

Celta Vigo responded with goals from Jonathan Bamba and Jørgen Strand Larsen, but Gorka Guruzeta scored twice for Athletic Club.

In a dramatic turn of events, Alex Berenguer netted the winning goal deep into added time.

Nico Williams' performance, including his assist in this thrilling encounter, earned him recognition on Sofascore's La Liga Team of the Week.

His contribution played a crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's victory in a match filled with excitement and goals.