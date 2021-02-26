1 hour ago

The Spanish government has presented vehicles and computer accessories to the Ministry of the Interior to aid the operations of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

The items include four pick-up vehicles, four All- Terrain Vehicles and computer accessories.

One of the pick-up vehicles will be presented to the Ghana Police Service.

Mrs Christiana Gallach, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Spain, on behalf of the delegation, said the presentation was to support the fight irregular migration and cross-border crimes.

She said Spain would continue to show her full support and commitment to Ghana because of the deep relationship between the two countries.

"We will work together to promote efficiency and goodwill between the two countries to address irregular migration and other border related challenges, "she said.

She said Spain and Ghana shared a vision of handling illicit migration and border related issues through a comprehensive approach because of the care and love for human rights and socio-economic development.

Mrs Gallach said "we are proud of the cooperation between the two countries because when Ghana is safer, we also in Europe will be safer in that security issues cannot be taken for granted".

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior designate, who received the items on behalf of government, thanked Spain for the gesture and pledged to use the items for its intended purposes.

He commended the government of Spain for supporting the Ministry as well as building the capacity of staff of the security agencies to perform its duty efficiently.

"The gesture is a show of true friendship between Spain and Ghana. Spain is a good example of partner of the Ministry to achieve the government's vision of making our country a safer place", he said.

Mr Micheal Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs, GIS, said the vehicles would help strengthen patrols of the country's borders as well as help intensify public education against irregular migration.