Leading top scorer in the Ghana Premier League Diawise Taylor is attracting interest from Spanish La Liga side Granada.

The player who has for sometime now been prolific for Karela in the Ghana Premier League leads the goalking chart with 12 goals in 17 matches.

His form has led to him been handed a national team call up by the coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor for the upcoming 2022 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

According reports in the local media, the Spanish outfit have began talks with the Anyinase based club about their prized asset and talks will be held on Monday about a possible transfer of the player in the summer.

Currently Medeama lead the Ghana Premier League table and will be hoping to have the full complement of the team at least till the end of the season.

There is also huge interest from some local clubs with Hearts of Oak and Medeama all said to be interested in the Karela United top marksman.