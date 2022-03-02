2 hours ago

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central constituency, Rachel Appoh wants Ghanaians to stop attacking Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over her absence in Parliament.

According to her, Ghanaians must rather pray to support the former Gender and Social Protection Minister instead of subjecting her to harsh public criticisms.

Wondering if Adwoa Safo is the only MP absent in Parliament, the NDC former Legislature is sure the Dome/Kwabenya MP is still serving her constituency wherever she is.

Adwoa Safo was last seen in Parliament in December 2021, when she appeared in the House to dismiss claims by the Minority Caucus that she was impersonated.

She has since not returned to the Chamber. Her action has infuriated her colleagues who have accused her of blackmailing government with a list of demands, including the Deputy Majority Leader post.

But the former Gender Minister in a video that has since gone viral on social media said she is not surprised at the attacks on Adwoa Safo because she was also subjected to similar fate when she was a Gender Minister.

She stated that women in Ghanaian politics are always tagged to their disadvantage indicating that the posture defeats calls on more women to join politics.

Urging, those who know the truth in the whole saga to confess noted that the frustration is too much especially when some people are paying loosing bonuses for Adwoa Safo to lose her seat.

Ms Appoh further intimated on her Instagram page, “stop the unnecessary politics on Adwoa Safo and E-levy saga and tell Ghanaians the truth. May God bless all female activities and those supporting women in politics especially we the young ones. Our story would be told one day. God has spoken wherever you find yourself hon. Adwoa Safo# pray for women in politics. God bales you all.”