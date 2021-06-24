51 minutes ago

A fundraising event christened Spark a Life has been held to raise funds to help vulnerable children in rural areas stay in school.

The Spark a Life party took place on Friday 18th June at Polo Club and saw people coming together to celebrate and raise funds for charity.

Guests including influencers Jackie Appiah, Soa, as well as Canadian High Commissioner Kati Csaba and French Ambassador Sophie Ave, enjoyed a sparkling evening at the outside Polo bar with music, drinks, food and a fire dancer show.

MC Eunice Tornyi led the evening’s entertainment with sparkle as guests danced by the firelight outside.

The fundraising initiative named Spark a Life was launched by the Life Coaching company Spark Africa www.sparkafrica.net, earlier this year to raise funds to ensure 100 vulnerable children in rural areas can stay in school and achieve their full potential.

This unique party held on Friday was the initiative of Spark a Life founders Sonia Sharara and Giulia Tavolato, who decided to celebrate their birthday differently this year by using the occasion to raise awareness and more funds to help children stay in school.

More than 60 children have been supported by the Spark a Life initiative and thanks to proceeds from this party and donations received on the night, the organisers hope to support another 40 children.

The event was sponsored by the Polo Club, Imexco Drinks Ltd, Orca Deco, Docutech Ltd, Kidsville, Little Paris and Canelle.

The founder of the Nneka Youth Foundation, Cecilia Fiaka said she was honoured by the support she receives from Spark a Life which gives her the strength to keep going.

Spark a Life welcomes donations from supporters on Instagram @spark.africa and via Momo 0540 126 826 (name Sonia Sharara).

Source: graphic.com.gh