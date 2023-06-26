4 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has called on the church to play a more active role in national affairs.

In a speech delivered at the induction ceremony of The Apostolic Church-Ghana on Saturday, June 24, 2023, Bagbin said that the church’s waning interest in national and political matters has had “severe consequences” on the country’s moral and social fibre.

“Please, the politicians are part of the flock, you can’t abandon them,” Bagbin said. “We cannot continue to close our eyes, take a back seat and rely solely on your prayers as a replacement for discipline, hard work, and a sense of duty as patriotic citizens.”

Bagbin acknowledged the power of prayer but said prayer without action is not enough.

“Those are defeatist attitudes,” he said. “We need to be more proactive in addressing the challenges facing our country.”

Bagbin urged the church to use its influence to promote good governance, social justice, and economic development.

He also called on the church to speak out against corruption and other forms of injustice.

Bagbin’s speech was met with massive applause from the congregation.

About the induction ceremony

The induction ceremony was held at the Apostolic Resource, Conference and Retreat Centre, Frafraha near Adentan, to usher in national leaders of The Apostolic Church-Ghana into office.

Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, the President of the church was ushered into office for the second term together with the Church’s new Vice President, Apostle Christopher Affum-Nyarko and General Secretary, Apostle Alex Boateng.

The trio were elected for their respective positions in March 2023.

Former president of The Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Ebenezer Nsesa Abebrese, administered the oath of office and inducted the new officers into office.

He congratulated them on their election and urged them to take the church to the next level.

Apostle Abebrese also inducted the church’s executive team.

Source: citifmonline