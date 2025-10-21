1 hour ago

Two newly elected Members of Parliament — Bernard Bediako Baidoo of Akwatia and Professor Alidu Seidu of Tamale Central — were officially sworn in on Tuesday by Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The short swearing-in ceremony, held during Parliament’s sitting, marked the formal entry of the two National Democratic Congress (NDC) representatives into the legislative chamber following their respective by-election victories.

Mr. Baidoo earned 18,199 votes to claim the Akwatia seat, succeeding the late Ernest Yaw Kumi. In Tamale Central, Professor Seidu was elected unopposed after the passing of Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

Administering the oaths of allegiance and office, Speaker Bagbin commended the new lawmakers and encouraged them to demonstrate integrity, commitment, and respect for the authority of Parliament.

Their induction raises the NDC’s representation in the House to 185 members, bolstered by four Independent MPs who have declared their intention to work with the party’s caucus.